Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been confirmed.
By Dustin Vogt and Nick Picht
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been confirmed.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky senator Rand Paul has claimed the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Paul has served as the Senator for Kentucky since 2011.

The senator released a video statement online following his victory, thanking Kentucky voters.

“Kentucky, I want to thank you for voting for me to be your Republican nominee for U.S. Senate,” Paul said in the video. “I’m honored to serve and honored to have your vote. One more election will happen this fall, and I hope I can count on your vote again.”

On the Democratic side, politician Charles Booker has claimed the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat, the Associated Press confirmed.

Booker was previously a candidate in the Kentucky Democratic Party’s 2020 U.S. Senate race before losing nomination to Amy McGrath.

At Ten20 Craft Brewery on East Washington Street in Louisville, Booker and his family addressed voters following the primary victory at a watch party event.

“The important thing about two years ago, was it was really introducing a story of work we were already doing,” Booker said. “We were already organizing across Kentucky and communities that people forget about, that are often ignored, the forgotten places. And this campaign, this moment now, is really our chance to show the national stage what it looks like when regular people fight back.”

Booker received 72% of the Democratic vote on Tuesday. He said winning the election is based on inspiring regular people to do better.

“So many people doubt us, they don’t believe change is possible in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” Booker said. “We’ve proved the doubters wrong, y’all.”

For full election results from the Kentucky primaries, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near the intersection of Minnesota and Fillmore Saturday...
Kids and teens at the center of one of the deadliest weekends in St. Louis City this year
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kennett...
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Kennett, Mo. man
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

Latest News

The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been...
Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat
According to a recent poll from SurveyUSA, (from left) Eric Greitens, followed by Eric Schmitt,...
Poll: Greitens leads candidates ahead of Senate primary for Mo.; Kunce leads Democratic ticket
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the...
CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election
Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month in Kentucky.
WATCH | Beshear proclaims May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month