Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car

Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.
Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.(San Bernadino Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (Gray News) – An officer in San Bernadino took the time to reunite a puppy with its family after its owner was arrested, police said.

Over the weekend, officer Mireles was assisting on an occupied stolen vehicle call when he discovered a blue-nose pitbull puppy named Mickey inside the car. After arresting Mickey’s owner, officer Mireles gave the dog a ride back home in his police vehicle and released him to family members who were “happy to see him,” police said.

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.
The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.(San Bernadino Police Department)

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey’s ride in the patrol car in a Facebook post.

“Before dropping Mickey off, officer Mireles told him to apply for a K-9 position when he gets older,” the department said. “Good job officer Mireles and keep up the good work!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody

Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Defenders of Ukrainian steel mill declare mission complete
An earthquake occurred near Mt. Vernon, according to the USGS.
USGS detects M 2.3 earthquake near Mount Vernon
Papa Bear had to be put down after he was hit by a car in California, officials said.
Beloved bear euthanized after hit-and-run in California
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack