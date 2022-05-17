Heartland Votes
Organizations join forces to help support athletes with disabilities

Any donation during the months of May and June will be matched up to $5000.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Miracle League of Western Kentucky is getting the support of the Calvert City Lions Club.

The field in action with athletes.
The Miracle League supports children with disabilities and helps them get out on the baseball field.

The field is a rubberized turf accessible to wheelchairs and other assistive devices, and the players use a buddy system where they are assisted by peers without disabilities.

Construction has started at the site of the CFSB Field of Dreams at Mike Miller Park.

Those who want to make a donation can do so here.

