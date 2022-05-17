Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New website helps Missourians see spending from American Rescue Plan Act

Governor Mike Parson announced the new website, which is called moarpa.mo.gov.
Governor Mike Parson announced the new website, which is called moarpa.mo.gov.(Tim Bommel | Tim Bommel, House of Representatives)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new website will help with access to Missouri’s funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Governor Mike Parson announced the new website, which is called moarpa.mo.gov.

“We want to use this historic funding to make responsible investments that best serve Missourians,” Parson said. “This website provides a one-stop shop to see how these funds are being spent and also how to apply for funding. We owe it to the people of Missouri to be transparent in our spending efforts and ensure these funds are used in the most effective ways possible.”

The website allows for different organizations, including non-profits, municipalities, businesses and communities, to apply for funds.

Allowable spending from the program funds include:

  • public health expenditures
  • address negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19
  • replace lost public sector revenue
  • invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

ARPA funds have to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and they have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody

Latest News

Any donation during the months of May and June will be matched up to $5000.
Organizations join forces to help support athletes with disabilities
An earthquake occurred near Mt. Vernon, according to the USGS.
USGS detects M 2.3 earthquake near Mount Vernon
Dustin Ziebold, city finance director, takes questions on the 2023 budget
Cape Council Passes 2023 Budget, moves forward with West End Improvements
Dustin Ziebold, city finance director, takes questions on the 2023 budget
0516_CityHallRoadAndBudget_KFVS