Muddy River Marathon to return for a 3rd year

The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year.

A third annual race is planned for Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Organizers say both runner and volunteer feedback on the Muddy River Marathon has been positive, which makes it a success.

This year’s event raised more than $20,000 for multiple charities and more than 450 runners signed up for the race.

