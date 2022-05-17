Muddy River Marathon to return for a 3rd year
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year.
A third annual race is planned for Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Organizers say both runner and volunteer feedback on the Muddy River Marathon has been positive, which makes it a success.
This year’s event raised more than $20,000 for multiple charities and more than 450 runners signed up for the race.
