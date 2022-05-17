Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Girl is 5th person to die from St. Louis crash last week

Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night, police...
Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night, police confirm to News 4.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl is the fifth person to die from her injuries in a crash caused by a vehicle that police had tried to stop in the minutes before it hit a van carrying seven family members.

Read: 4 dead, 3 juveniles injured after severe crash

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday the death of 11-year-old Takera Thompson, of St. Louis. She died at a hospital three days after the May 6 crash.

Also killed in the crash were the child’s grandmother, 56-year-old Anngelique Simmons; Takera’s aunt, 34-year-old Rhonda Simmons; and two great-uncles, 47-year-old Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons and 43-year-old Luther Simmons. Two other children in the van also suffered critical injuries.

Story: Family of 4 killed in North City crash wants justice, says police need to be held accountable

The crash happened when a Jeep that had fled a police stop crashed into the van.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
From left: Geoffery Shaffar, Tyler Hinton and Olivia Freeman were arrested in connection with a...
3 arrested in Scott Co. after week-long burglary, drug investigation
A fight between two siblings ends with one getting injured and another in police custody.
Fight between siblings ends with 1 stabbed, 1 arrested

Latest News

Rita Politte and Michael Politte
Missouri prosecutor seeks to vacate man’s conviction in mom’s death
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4), right, celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols after...
Cardinals-Mets game postponed by rain; doubleheader Tuesday
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Brayden Schenn (10) celebrate after the Blues defeated...
St. Louis visits Colorado to start the NHL Playoffs
Pills
Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs