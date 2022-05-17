First Alert: Slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful day in the Heartland!

Dry air is in place for much of today.

Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer in the low 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds increasing by the afternoon.

A warm front lifts over the Heartland late tonight into early Wednesday morning. This will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s overnight.

The northern half of the Heartland will see a few storms develop. Strong storms could produce hail and isolated gusty winds.

Most of Wednesday looks windy and warm with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Higher relative humidity levels also return.

There are a few chances for isolated storms on Thursday.

A cold front late Friday could bring more storms into early Saturday.

