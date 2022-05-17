Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville

Heartland Votes
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were enough drugs found in a Louisville storage unit to wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles following a long-term investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were confiscated during an LMPD/DEA search on a storage unit on May 16.

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is believed to be fatal, and a kilogram of the drug has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

“While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day,” a post on the official LMPD Facebook page said regarding the bust.

Further details and the location of the storage unit were not revealed.

