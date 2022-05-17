Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dr. Oz relying on star-power, a Trump endorsement to win Pennsylvania Senate race

Candidates make the final sprint before polls close on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign for senate is relying heavily on his star power, which according to American University political professor Capri Cafaro isn’t a bad strategy.

“Celebrity candidates are nothing new,” said Cafaro, “I think that they’re becoming more maybe, accepted because maybe the lines are blurring a little bit more. Between celebrity and politician.”

For voter Kelly Pardeu, celebrities adding their names to the ballot is an asset.

“They have influence, so I really don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” said Pardeau.

But there is something that could hurt Dr. Oz’s chances, said Cafaro.

“He has never really lived in the state,” Cafaro said. “He doesn’t really have a direct connection, it’s really through his wife that he has the connection to Pennsylvania.”

He, and another GOP David McCormick, have been accused of carpet-bagging: a term used for politicians who don’t have a history of living where they’re running. That fissure has created an opening for Kathy Barnette. The mother of two is running as a far-right, anti-choice populist candidate. Recent polls show she’s now neck-and-neck with Oz and McCormick. But like the others, Barnette’s time in Pennsylvania has been short, which is a turnoff for some voters.

“You don’t know the people, you don’t know what the issues are in that state,” said Pardeau. “You can look it up, but if you don’t live it, you can’t really feel it.”

Barnette’s sudden surge in the polls has raised the attention of the Pennsylvania race’s star-maker.

Donald Trump is backing Dr. Oz and yet, he’s trying to have it both ways; claiming in a statement, Barnette cannot win, but if she does, he’ll be behind her all the way.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
From left: Geoffery Shaffar, Tyler Hinton and Olivia Freeman were arrested in connection with a...
3 arrested in Scott Co. after week-long burglary, drug investigation
A fight between two siblings ends with one getting injured and another in police custody.
Fight between siblings ends with 1 stabbed, 1 arrested

Latest News

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the...
Voters to head to the polls for Ky. Primary Election
HB 3015 totals more than $851 million, including more than $110 million in general revenue,...
Gov. Parson signs 2nd fiscal year 2022 supplemental budget bill
Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.
Missouri lawmakers pass voter photo ID requirement
Missouri state Rep. Doug Richey points out elements of a proposed congressional redistricting...
MO legislature passes new congressional map
MO congressional map approved