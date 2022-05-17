Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2.

Bargatze is Bringing ‘The Raincheck Tour’ to the Show Me Center.

The comedian is currently touring the country with all new material.

Tickets for the Cape Girardeau show go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Bargatze has two hour-long specials currently streaming on Netflix, and is featured on an episode of The Standups.

