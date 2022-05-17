Ceremony to be held for Heartland officers killed in the line of duty
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers who’ve died in the line of duty will be remembered this weekend during a ceremony.
Cape Girardeau police say the ceremony will be on Saturday, May 21 at the Cape Bible Chapel on Kage Road.
Seniors and Law Enforcement together is hosting the event.
It starts at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
