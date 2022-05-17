Heartland Votes
Cargill to build new soybean processing facility in Pemiscot County

The goal is to be operation in 2026.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new soybean processing facility will be coming to Pemiscot County.

According to a statement from the Missouri Soybeans Association, Cargill intends to break ground on the new facility early next year at a location near Hayti and Caruthersville.

The goal is to be operation in 2026.

“Missouri currently ranks sixth in the United States for soybean production,” said Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “The location of the new facility will expand the $94 billion economic impact of Missouri agriculture, our state’s top industry, accelerate economic development and enhance workforce opportunities in the Bootheel.”

It will be a new kind of facility that’s not been been built yet in southeast Missouri.

“Missouri Soybeans is very pleased with the new build of a soybean crush facility located in Pemiscot County, and the direct impact it will bring to our farmers in Southeast Missouri,” said Gary Wheeler, Missouri Soybeans CEO and Executive Director. “In an effort to increase opportunities for our growers, Missouri Soybeans has been working collaboratively with several partners for more than two years to achieve this lofty goal and create a needed market for their soybeans. Born and raised in the Bootheel, I know first-hand this is a great opportunity for our soybean farmers and local community.”

The annual sobyean production capacity will be 62 million bushels.

