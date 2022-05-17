Heartland Votes
Cardinal Glennon’s ‘Safe Kids’ trailer stolen

A trailer used by Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to help struggling parents has been stolen
A trailer used by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital to help struggling parents has been stolen
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trailer used by Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to help struggling parents has been stolen, the hospital said.

The “Safe Kids” trailer was stolen. The hospital uses it to help parents who cannot afford safe car seats. The trailer is full of car seats, which the hospital says are used to train people to become certified car seat installers. Several special needs car seats are also inside.

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital(Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call police.

