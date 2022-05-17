Cape Splash talks swimming pool safety in the heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can feel it in the air.

School is almost out and the heat of summer is quickly approaching; people will be looking for a way to cool off.

However, it’s important that your kids are safe and prepared even you aren’t around.

“A lot of times when we do see drownings it’s because the kids aren’t supervised,” said Robert Shanahan, aquatics supervisor.

Cape’s Aquatic Supervisor Robert Shanahan says it’s important for parents to always know where their kids are especially at the pools.

“Whether it’s at a residential pool, they’re out in the backyard with their friends, maybe their parents are inside or on the deck and are not really paying attention,” Shanahan said.

He recommends younger kids to wear a life jacket if they don’t know how to swim.

“There’s so many life jackets out on the market right now and we just want to make sure their approved by the coast card there’s certain one’s puddle jumpers are a good one, life vests,” said Shanahan.

Lifeguard Michael Peters tell me safety is their number one priority.

“Drownings are a lot more common as sad as it is to say anywhere. Even if you are not a lifeguard or CPR trained. I recommend you do that because you never know when its gonna happen,” Peters said.

Peters says learning how to swim is the best way to avoid an accident.

“The younger the better when it comes to swim lessons and if you can get them exposed to the water as soon as possible that be great,” said Peters.

Life guards provide an extra piece of mind for younger swimmers and their parents.

“I’m really proud of our lifeguard staff the last couple of years this will be my fourth summer here and we’ll make a couple saves a year, but we haven’t had any major incidents,” Shanahan said. “A lot of that comes with our lifeguards being prepared and properly trained.”

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department will have swimming lessons starting in June.

