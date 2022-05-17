Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office holds Awards Ceremony for officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has been given the “Highest Tribute for Outstanding Service To His Department, Community, and His Fellow Officers.”

The Timothy J. Ruopp Award was given to Jason Ladner by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.

Ladner started ouat at the sheriff’s office in 2005 and worked as a Civilian Corrections Officer until he left in 2010.

He returned to the role in 2016, being promoted a year later to Jail Corporal.

In 2018, he was then transferred to the Patrol Division.

He was promoted to his current role as Lieutenant of the Jail Division in July 2019.

Dickerson also presented three Copeland Excellence Awards.

A member of each division was chosen, which includes Field Operations, Business Operations and Jail Operations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.