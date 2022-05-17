Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office holds Awards Ceremony for officers

The Timothy J. Ruopp Award was given to Jason Ladner by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.
The Timothy J. Ruopp Award was given to Jason Ladner by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has been given the “Highest Tribute for Outstanding Service To His Department, Community, and His Fellow Officers.”

The Timothy J. Ruopp Award was given to Jason Ladner by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.

Ladner started ouat at the sheriff’s office in 2005 and worked as a Civilian Corrections Officer until he left in 2010.

He returned to the role in 2016, being promoted a year later to Jail Corporal.

In 2018, he was then transferred to the Patrol Division.

He was promoted to his current role as Lieutenant of the Jail Division in July 2019.

Dickerson also presented three Copeland Excellence Awards.

A member of each division was chosen, which includes Field Operations, Business Operations and Jail Operations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
From left: Geoffery Shaffar, Tyler Hinton and Olivia Freeman were arrested in connection with a...
3 arrested in Scott Co. after week-long burglary, drug investigation
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the...
CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Warmer days mean your kids are probably already asking you when they can go to the pool.
Spring pool safety
The goal is to be operation in 2026.
Cargill to build new soybean processing facility in Pemiscot County