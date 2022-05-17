AAA: Memorial Day weekend travel ‘will be on fire’

(KFVS) - If you have travel plans for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, book now and pack some patience.

AAA expects travel to increase 8.3 percent compared to 2021, which would nearly match travel levels in 2017.

More than 92.million are expected to travel 50 miles or more from Thursday, May 26 to Monday, May 30.

Air travel is projected at a 25 percent increase over last year.

With travel expected to increase closer to pre-pandemic levels, AAA is urging travelers to book their plans now.

“Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”

Not only is travel expected to increase, AAA warns that prices are pushing higher and last-minute deals are not likely.

Air—AAA finds that the average lowest airfare is 6% more than last year coming in at $184/ticket with Saturday being the most expensive day to fly and Monday the least.

Hotels—Mid-range hotel rates have increased about 42%, with the average lowest nightly rates ranging between approximately $199 – $257/night for AAA Approved Hotels.

Car Rentals—Daily car rental rates have decreased 16% compared to last year, with the average lowest rate coming in at $100/day.

AAA says beaches and big cities are the top travel destinations in the U.S. and internationally.

Top 2022 Memorial Day destinations in the U.S. Top 2022 Memorial Day destinations abroad Orlando, Florida Vancouver, Canada Seattle, Washington Dublin, Ireland Miami, Florida Paris, France Las Vegas, Nevada Rome, Italy Anaheim, California London, England New York, New York Cancun, Mexico Denver, Colorado Amsterdam, Netherlands Anchorage, Alaska Barcelona, Spain Boston, Massachusetts Nassau, Bahamas Honolulu, Hawaii Calgary, Canada

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.