Voters to head to the polls for Ky. Primary Election

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Voters in Kentucky head to the polls on Tuesday, May 17.

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the ballot, including seats in the senate and the house of representatives.

Voting officials in Ballard County say due to the number of important races, they’re expecting a large turnout.

“Normally, around 50 percent, Ballard County votes pretty good, but I’m hoping for about 65 percent because we have a sheriff’s race on the ballot, which brings them out pretty good.”

You will need a state ID to be able to vote.

If you have made a move or name change recently, be sure to check that your ID matches your voter registration.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you need help getting to a polling location, TARC will be offering free rides.

