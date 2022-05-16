SIU holds virtual symposium to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a virtual symposium scheduled for May 25 at 4 p.m.

The symposium is titled “Asian American and Pacific Islanders’ Contributions and Challenges in American Society.”

The coordinator and facilitator of the event is professor Yueh-Ting Lee, who also serves as the Faculty Senate president and professor of psychology and philosophy.

Other speakers will include:

- Shien-Biau “S.B.” Woo, president of the 80-20 National Asian American Educational Foundation

- Joseph Smith, an assistant professor at SIU with a joint appointment in the School of Africana and Multicultural Studies

- Hyo-Jeong Lee, a doctoral student in mass communication and media arts

- Jyotsna Kapur, director of the University Honors Program and professor of cinema and media studies

- Honggang Yang, emeritus dean and professor of interdisciplinary studies at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Those who want to attend can register here.

Anyone with specific questions for the speakers can email them to Lee at leey@siu.edu.

