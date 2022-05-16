Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU holds virtual symposium to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

Top (left to right): Yueh-Ting Lee, Shien-Biau “S.B.” Woo, Joseph Smith Bottom (left to...
Top (left to right): Yueh-Ting Lee, Shien-Biau “S.B.” Woo, Joseph Smith Bottom (left to right): Hyo-Jeong Lee, Honggang Yang, Jyotsna Kapur(SIU)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a virtual symposium scheduled for May 25 at 4 p.m.

The symposium is titled “Asian American and Pacific Islanders’ Contributions and Challenges in American Society.”

The coordinator and facilitator of the event is professor Yueh-Ting Lee, who also serves as the Faculty Senate president and professor of psychology and philosophy.

Other speakers will include:

- Shien-Biau “S.B.” Woo, president of the 80-20 National Asian American Educational Foundation

- Joseph Smith, an assistant professor at SIU with a joint appointment in the School of Africana and Multicultural Studies

- Hyo-Jeong Lee, a doctoral student in mass communication and media arts

- Jyotsna Kapur, director of the University Honors Program and professor of cinema and media studies

- Honggang Yang, emeritus dean and professor of interdisciplinary studies at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Those who want to attend can register here.

Anyone with specific questions for the speakers can email them to Lee at leey@siu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's...
Officers on scene of ‘incident’ in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept.; KY 348/West 5th St. blocked in the area
The Himmelberger House was built 100 years ago on Henderson Avenue; and at the time it was...
Historic building on Southeast Mo. State University’s campus to be demolished
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Farm Family Resource Initiative working to help Farmers dealing with Mental Health.
Farm Family Resource Initiative working to help farmers dealing with mental health
Illinois State Police released video on Monday, May 16 of an officer-involved shooting at the...
Video released from 2021 officer-involved shooting at Hamilton Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Office