Two day medical, vision clinic wraps up in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A clinic from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans and Remote Area Medical helped over 180 people in their two day medical and vision event.

It was held at Mayfield Middle School.

Tom Stephens is Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

“It was truly an honor to help serve the good people of Mayfield,” Stephens said. “We said back in Dec. we wanted to help through all stages of the recovery and that is exactly what we are doing. There is still a great need for support.”

The clinic provided free glasses, which were made on-site.

They also gave out take-home colon cancer screening test kits.

Kids were provided with free coats, shoes and snow cones.

