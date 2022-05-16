Heartland Votes
Temperatures warming the remainder of the week.

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 5/16/22
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a very pleasant Monday with lots of sunshine and drier air across the area. For this evening skies will remain clear and temperatures will cool off after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. A warm front will surge north through the area tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. We will likely see a few storms along this front, a few could be strong. Highs on Wednesday will range from the meddle 80s north to the lower 90s south.

