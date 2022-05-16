SLIDESHOW: Total lunar eclipse in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Did you get a chance to view the total lunar eclipse late Sunday night into early Monday morning, May 16? If not, some viewers in the Heartland are sharing what they saw in the night’s sky.

Clouds moved out of most of the region, allowing for a nice view of the celestial event.

Below is a slideshow of some of the photos Heartland viewers shared with us of the full moon during the eclipse.

Autoplay Caption

The full moon was also the first so-called blood moon in a year.

The eclipse lasted about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade.

If you captures photos or videos of the lunar eclipse, you can upload them below.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.