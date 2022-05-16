Heartland Votes
SLIDESHOW: Total lunar eclipse in the Heartland

This is a view of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, May 15.
This is a view of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, May 15.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Did you get a chance to view the total lunar eclipse late Sunday night into early Monday morning, May 16? If not, some viewers in the Heartland are sharing what they saw in the night’s sky.

Clouds moved out of most of the region, allowing for a nice view of the celestial event.

Below is a slideshow of some of the photos Heartland viewers shared with us of the full moon during the eclipse.

Caption

The full moon was also the first so-called blood moon in a year.

The eclipse lasted about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade.

If you captures photos or videos of the lunar eclipse, you can upload them below.

