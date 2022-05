CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University announced that Jen Sewell will serve as the third head coach in the program.

This makes her the third head coach of the program.

She was chosen as the interim head coach on March 2.

It is Sewell’s 14th year with the team.

The Salukis finished third in the MVC this season.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.