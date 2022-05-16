Heartland Votes
Fight between siblings ends with 1 stabbed, 1 arrested

Cape Girardeau police say one person was treated for a stab wound to the leg after they were involved in a fight with a sibling.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to an early morning fight involving two siblings fighting with one getting injured.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of North Frederic Street around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, May 16.

When they arrived, officers say they found one person with a stab wound to the leg.

The were treated at a local hospital and later released.

Police said they arrested the other sibling and booked them into the Cape Girardeau County Jail awaiting formal charges form the prosecutor’s office.

