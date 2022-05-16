Resource fair for tornado victims coming to Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 for December 10-11 tornado victims.

The event will be held at the Mayfield High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair is to allow families recovering from the storms nearly six months ago to ask questions, get answers and learn what resources are available to help them move forward.

According to FEMA, a number of experts will be on hand to discuss programs and resources, including information on the following:

Housing

Homeowners insurance

Foreclosure prevention

Title issues/successions

Legal services

Disaster mitigation

Various types of loans

And more

Federal and state agencies along with legal aid services will also be at the resource fair.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is hosting the event.

For more information about the event, contact HUD Kentucky Field Office at 502-582-5251 or email them here.

