Resource fair for tornado victims coming to Mayfield

This is what debris cleanup in Mayfield looked like in February.
(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 for December 10-11 tornado victims.

The event will be held at the Mayfield High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair is to allow families recovering from the storms nearly six months ago to ask questions, get answers and learn what resources are available to help them move forward.

According to FEMA, a number of experts will be on hand to discuss programs and resources, including information on the following:

  • Housing
  • Homeowners insurance
  • Foreclosure prevention
  • Title issues/successions
  • Legal services
  • Disaster mitigation
  • Various types of loans
  • And more

Federal and state agencies along with legal aid services will also be at the resource fair.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is hosting the event.

For more information about the event, contact HUD Kentucky Field Office at 502-582-5251 or email them here.

