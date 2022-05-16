Red House Heritage Day May 21 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Red House Heritage Day is scheduled for May 21.

According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street.

They will include:

Tours

Live music

Exhibits

Mule jumping

Pioneer demonstrations throughout the day

There will also be historic displays from spoon carving, rag rug twining, gypsy flower carving, basket weaving, flint knapping, a Native American Artifact Display, quill writing, beehive oven cooking, leather tooling, to black powder weapons and a blacksmithing demonstration.

For more information, you can contact Parks and Recreation at 573-339-6340 or email parks@cityofcape.org.

