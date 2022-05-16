Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: Arby’s manager in Washington peed in milkshake mix

Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his...
Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A manager at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Washington state has been accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people.

The Columbian newspaper reports police in Vancouver uncovered footage of the 29-year-old man peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.

Court documents say the manager acknowledged urinating into the mix, but said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag away.

He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been served to customers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Southern Illinois University announced the dates for family weekend and homecoming.
Dates set for 2022 SIU family weekend, homecoming
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday, May 16 $11.2 million in funding will support family...
Gov. Pritzker announces $11.2M in funding to support family planning services in Ill.
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack