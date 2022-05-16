Heartland Votes
Parade to close section of Main Street in Downtown Murray

KY 94/Main Street between U.S. 641-Business/4th Street and U.S. 641/12th Street in Murray will be closed for a parade on Wednesday, May 18.
KY 94/Main Street between U.S. 641-Business/4th Street and U.S. 641/12th Street in Murray will be closed for a parade on Wednesday, May 18.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 94/Main Street between U.S. 641-Business/4th Street and U.S. 641/12th Street will be closed for a special celebration on Wednesday afternoon, May 18.

The street will be closed at approximately 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a parade to honor Murray High School graduates.

The parade will start at 6th Street and run to North 10th Street, where it will turn and proceed to Murray’s Central Park.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), police will be direction traffic at various intersections and where there is a higher volume of pedestrian traffic.

There will be no marked detour, but drivers can take U.S. 641/North 12th Street, U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street and U.S. 641-Business/North 4th Street.

