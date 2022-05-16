Murray State to face Stanford in first NCAA Regional appearance

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State softball got their name called into the NCAA Tournament Field for the first time.

The Racers won their first OVC Championship yesterday, earning the automatic qualifier.

They received the three-seed in the regional round.

They will travel to Tuscaloose to face Pac 12 stalwart Standford in their tournament opener Friday at 5:30 p.m.

