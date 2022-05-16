Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Murray State to face Stanford in first NCAA Regional appearance

Racers won their first OVC Championship yesterday, earning the automatic qualifier.
Racers won their first OVC Championship yesterday, earning the automatic qualifier.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State softball got their name called into the NCAA Tournament Field for the first time.

The Racers won their first OVC Championship yesterday, earning the automatic qualifier.

They received the three-seed in the regional round.

They will travel to Tuscaloose to face Pac 12 stalwart Standford in their tournament opener Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Wanted man in Johnson County
Johnson County Sheriff’s Department looking for man considered dangerous
The Jackson Police Department said in a statement that Corporal Sanchez and Officer Kurtz were...
Officers honored for responding to December incident in Jackson
Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, staff only sell to medical users.
New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use
Investigators say an eighth grade student was injured after being run over by the school...
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/15/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/15/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/15/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/15/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/14/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/14/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/14/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/14/22