Mayfield police investigating stabbing at area business

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an area business on Sunday, May 15.

According to police, they responded to the reported stabbing and gathered evidence and suspect information.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. They said the victim was later flown to a Nashville hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police said they they corroborated information on the suspect with witnesses and the victim.

No arrests have been made yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department.

