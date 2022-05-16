Marvelous Monday Weather

Mostly clear skies and calm weather as a cold front moved through last night. Northerly winds in place that will set up to make it a pleasant start of the week. Comfortable dry air will sit across the Heartland today with sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

A warm front will lift over the Heartland heading into Wednesday that will bring back warmer temperatures back in the upper 80s and humid air. We will also have the chance of storms back in the forecast some of which could be on the strong side. A second frontal system will move in on Friday which could bring more storms near the end of the week.

-Lisa

