KY 348/West 5th St. blocked in Benton, Ky. due to police incident investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked for a police incident investigation.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 348 is blocked in front of the Marshall County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Department in the 100 block of West 5th Street.

This is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

There is no marked detour. Drivers should self-detour via KY 408/Oak Level Road and Ky 1558/Ivey Road.

