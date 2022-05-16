Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KY 348/West 5th St. blocked in Benton, Ky. due to police incident investigation

A section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked for a police incident investigation.
A section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked for a police incident investigation.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked for a police incident investigation.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 348 is blocked in front of the Marshall County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Department in the 100 block of West 5th Street.

This is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.

KY 348/West 5th Street Blocked in Benton Due to Police Incident Investigation Estimated duration is 2 hours PADUCAH,...

Posted by KYTC District 1 on Monday, May 16, 2022

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

There is no marked detour. Drivers should self-detour via KY 408/Oak Level Road and Ky 1558/Ivey Road.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
FEMA awards $2.4M to Marshall Co., Ky. for tornado debris removal
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street.
Red House Heritage Day May 21 in Cape Girardeau
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois...
Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive for area pantries