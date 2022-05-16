Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New Jackson boys basketball coach named

Current Freshman Coach Kory Thoma was promoted to the head coaching position. (Source: stock...
Current Freshman Coach Kory Thoma was promoted to the head coaching position. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson High School named a new boys basketball coach after long-time coach Darrin Scott retired in April.

Current Freshman Coach Kory Thoma was promoted to the head coaching position.

Kory served as the 7th grade boys basketball coach for three years prior to being the freshman coach this past school year.

Kory is a 1993 Graduate of Jackson where he played varsity basketball for three years. He was Academic All State, All District and All Conference his senior year.

From there, Kory played collegiate basketball for four years at Columbia College.

Kory was an NAIA All American Scholar Athlete in 1996 and 1997. He was an NAIA All American Honorable Mention in 1997 and was inducted into the Columbia College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

Jen Sewell has been chosen as the new head coach of the softball program.
SIU announces new head coach of softball program
Racers won their first OVC Championship yesterday, earning the automatic qualifier.
Murray State to face Stanford in first NCAA Regional appearance
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/15/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/15/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/15/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/15/22