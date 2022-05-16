New Jackson boys basketball coach named

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson High School named a new boys basketball coach after long-time coach Darrin Scott retired in April.

Current Freshman Coach Kory Thoma was promoted to the head coaching position.

Kory served as the 7th grade boys basketball coach for three years prior to being the freshman coach this past school year.

Kory is a 1993 Graduate of Jackson where he played varsity basketball for three years. He was Academic All State, All District and All Conference his senior year.

From there, Kory played collegiate basketball for four years at Columbia College.

Kory was an NAIA All American Scholar Athlete in 1996 and 1997. He was an NAIA All American Honorable Mention in 1997 and was inducted into the Columbia College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

