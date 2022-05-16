Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say

42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse(DeKalb County Sheriff's Department)
By Jonathan Shelley and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Troopers in Indiana have identified two people killed and two people arrested after an armed man confronted the four inside his home on Monday morning.

Indiana State Police tell WPTA that 36-year-old Rameica Lasharon Moore of Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Dylan Scott Morefield of Churubusco died in what investigators are calling a home burglary.

Multiple agencies responded to the home in DeKalb County to two suspected burglars being held at gunpoint. They also found the other two dead inside the home.

Troopers believe the homeowner, who was not identified, was confronted by four armed intruders and responded by producing his own weapon and firing.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse, both of Fort Wayne, on felony murder and burglary counts. Both are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

People can be charged with murder in Indiana if a death occurs while they are committing a felony, even if they don’t directly take another life.

Troopers have not filed charges against the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's...
Officers on scene of ‘incident’ in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept.; KY 348/West 5th St. blocked in the area
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
The Himmelberger House was built 100 years ago on Henderson Avenue; and at the time it was...
Historic building on Southeast Mo. State University’s campus to be demolished
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp