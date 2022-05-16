Heartland Votes
Fort Campbell soldiers preparing to deploy to Europe

Some soldiers at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border are preparing to deploy to...
Some soldiers at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border are preparing to deploy to Europe.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Some soldiers at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border are preparing to deploy to Europe.

The 101st Airborne Division said deployment of Headquarters, 101st Airborne and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team will begin as soon as this summer.

The Army announced in March that about 300 soldiers from Fort Knox’s Victory Corps were being deployed to Germany and Poland to bolster U.S. Army forces in Europe.

The Corps already had soldiers stationed in Poland.

The 101st says units from Fort Campbell will join V Corps in support of the Army’s commitment to Europe and NATO allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

