Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Pleasant start to the week

These are just a couple of flowers soaking up some sunshine in Humbolt, Tenn.
These are just a couple of flowers soaking up some sunshine in Humbolt, Tenn.((Source: CNews/James Gullage))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A cold front passing through the Heartland Sunday night is leaving behind pleasant conditions to start off the week.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Humidity will also be low.

A warm front will lift over the Heartland heading into Wednesday. This will bring back warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and humid air.

Storm chances also arrive Wednesday. Some could be on the strong side.

A second frontal system moves in on Friday, which could bring more storms near the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Wanted man in Johnson County
Johnson County Sheriff’s Department looking for man considered dangerous
Investigators say an eighth grade student was injured after being run over by the school...
School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Chantel Dean is taking a photo of two individuals that met at Beacon 53 in Cape Girardeau.
Heartland photographer brings together strangers through photoshoots

Latest News

A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
Marvelous Monday Weather
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms moving out. Mild tomorrow.
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook