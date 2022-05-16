First Alert: Pleasant start to the week

(KFVS) - A cold front passing through the Heartland Sunday night is leaving behind pleasant conditions to start off the week.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Humidity will also be low.

A warm front will lift over the Heartland heading into Wednesday. This will bring back warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and humid air.

Storm chances also arrive Wednesday. Some could be on the strong side.

A second frontal system moves in on Friday, which could bring more storms near the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.