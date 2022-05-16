FEMA awards $2.4M to Marshall Co., Ky. for tornado debris removal

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved $2,409,846 to reimburse the county for expenses with collecting and disposing of storm debris after the December 10 tornado.

According to a release from the Kentucky FEMA branch, Marshall County hired a contractor to remove and dispose of vegetative debris between December 27 and January 25. Expenses included labor, equipment, material and contract costs.

FEMA’s public assistance program provides grants on a cost share basis to reimburse state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

In January, because of the magnitude of tornado damage, President Joe Biden authorized a cost share adjustment to 100 percent federal funding for debris removal for a 30-day period.

The money is paid directly to the commonwealth to disburse to agencies, local governments and some private nonprofit organizations.

