Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FEMA awards $2.4M to Marshall Co., Ky. for tornado debris removal

The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday morning, December 14.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved $2,409,846 to reimburse the county for expenses with collecting and disposing of storm debris after the December 10 tornado.

According to a release from the Kentucky FEMA branch, Marshall County hired a contractor to remove and dispose of vegetative debris between December 27 and January 25. Expenses included labor, equipment, material and contract costs.

FEMA’s public assistance program provides grants on a cost share basis to reimburse state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

In January, because of the magnitude of tornado damage, President Joe Biden authorized a cost share adjustment to 100 percent federal funding for debris removal for a 30-day period.

The money is paid directly to the commonwealth to disburse to agencies, local governments and some private nonprofit organizations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

A section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked for a police incident investigation.
KY 348/West 5th St. blocked in Benton, Ky. due to police incident investigation
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street.
Red House Heritage Day May 21 in Cape Girardeau
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois...
Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive for area pantries