Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Sunday afternoon, May 15.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 67, just two miles south of Greenville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), an SUV hit the rear of a pickup truck, which caused the truck to off the right side of the road.

The SUV then hit the rear of a John Deere tractor.

The driver of the pickup, 56-year-old Rhonda L. Eads, of Clubb, was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, Erica L. White, 29 of GlenAllen, and the driver of the tractor, 59-year-old Joe D. Eads, of Clubb, were not hurt in the crash.

