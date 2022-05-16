Dates set for 2022 SIU family weekend, homecoming

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University announced the dates for family weekend and homecoming.

Family weekend will be September 23-25.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Saluki Walk of Fame” and it will pay homage to fabulous and famous Salukis past and present. It will be October 10-15.

According to SIU, as Title IX marks its 50th anniversary, the grand marshall this year will be SIU’s own Charlotte West, a longtime women’s college athletics coach, administrator and official as well as an advocate of the law that prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

West was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

According to SIU, she has a collegiate athletic career more than four decades long, and SIU’s softball stadium was named after her, as well as a room in the NCAA national office building in Indianapolis.

A longtime physical education faculty member and coach at SIU, West led the women’s golf team to a national championship and coached five different sports at the university between 1957 and 1975.

She is a member of the SIU 1982 Hall of Fame class and a Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame 2005 inductee.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.