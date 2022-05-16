Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive for area pantries

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Public Works Department will join dozens of others across the state of Illinois to collect food and household items for area food banks.

They will be collecting items during National Public Works Week, May 16-20.

All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and Good Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry at University Baptist Church.

According to the city of Carbondale, donation bins are set up at the following locations:

City Hall - 200 S. Illinois Ave.

Kroger - 501 N. Giant City Rd.

Save A Lot - 301 E. Walnut St.

Neighborhood Co-op Grocery - 1815 W. Main St.

Some suggested donations include pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, cereal, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cleaning products, diapers, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, paper towels and tissues.

The event is sponsored by the Illinois chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.