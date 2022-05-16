Cape Girardeau city council to decide on West End Blvd. project
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews could soon start working on upgrades to a stretch of West End Boulevard in Cape GIrardeau.
The city council is expected to greenlight the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16.
Improvements include new road, sidewalks, bike lanes and a storm water system.
Officials say drivers should expect to see detour signs once the work is underway.
