Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau city council to decide on West End Blvd. project

The city council is expected to greenlight the long-awaited West End Project during Monday...
The city council is expected to greenlight the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews could soon start working on upgrades to a stretch of West End Boulevard in Cape GIrardeau.

The city council is expected to greenlight the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night’s meeting, May 16.

Improvements include new road, sidewalks, bike lanes and a storm water system.

Officials say drivers should expect to see detour signs once the work is underway.

