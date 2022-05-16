Cape Council Passes 2023 Budget, moves forward with West End Improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget.

According to Finance Director Dustin Ziebold, it is a budget that funds the city’s priorities of improving streets and infrastructure.

Over 19 million is set aside for street repair.

The new budget also updates the city’s employee base level.

It budgets 1.7 million for public safety salaries.

The goal is to make police and fire fighter salaries competitive to other agencies in the area.

Robbie Guard, representing the 4th Ward, thanked Dustin for his work with the city budget.

Including efforts to save the city money by reducing interest on city debt.

Council also passed an increase in sewer and water rates of 3.5%.

This is an increase that was below the rate of inflation for last year.

Cape resident Geneva Patterson spoke about the raise saying this is not the time to impose a hardship on the people of Cape Girardeau.

People are facing cutoffs.

And having to pay more for gas to get to work.

The increase passed unanimously.

The council also approved work on street and sidewalk project on North West End Boulevard.

Mayor Stacy Kinder with several proclamations on Gun Violence Awareness Day, Emergency Medical Services Week, and Public Works Week.

