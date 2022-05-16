Brewery opens location in Southern Illinois Airport terminal
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland brewery opened its third location at the Southern Illinois Airport’s new terminal building.
According to a release from the airport, St. Nicholas Brewing Company will open its third location at the airport in a structure built to look like a 1940s-era vintage aircraft hangar.
There will be views of the airfield, a ramp-side patio and a meeting room.
Brewing will be done on site.
According to the release, initial operating days will be Wednesday through Sunday.
- Wednesday - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thursday - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In August 2021, the airport announced a multi-million-dollar expansion project that included adding the brew pub.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.