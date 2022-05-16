Brewery opens location in Southern Illinois Airport terminal

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland brewery opened its third location at the Southern Illinois Airport’s new terminal building.

According to a release from the airport, St. Nicholas Brewing Company will open its third location at the airport in a structure built to look like a 1940s-era vintage aircraft hangar.

There will be views of the airfield, a ramp-side patio and a meeting room.

Brewing will be done on site.

According to the release, initial operating days will be Wednesday through Sunday.

Wednesday - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In August 2021, the airport announced a multi-million-dollar expansion project that included adding the brew pub.

