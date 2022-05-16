LIVE: Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony

Heartland Votes
Biden honors them for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.” (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is awarding public safety officer medals of valor Monday at the White House.

The 15 honorees are receiving them for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty,” including two who made the ultimate sacrifice, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

He also addressed the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that happened Saturday. Officials said the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Biden said people “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he said.

