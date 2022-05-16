Heartland Votes
A beautiful afternoon and evening expected across the entire Heartland

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/16.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dry weather continues today and tonight. Temperatures will feel pretty nice for your late afternoon and evening plans. We will fall through the 70s this evening and back into the 50s by daybreak on Tuesday. Tuesday will be dry and a little warmer, with highs mainly in the lower 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Wednesday. Severe weather will be possible as a complex of storms pushes into our northern counties and move south/southeast. Damaging winds and hail will be the biggest threats. More storms possible Friday night.

