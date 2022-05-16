3 arrested in Scott Co. after week-long burglary, drug investigation

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested in connection with a week-long burglary and drug investigation.

Geoffery Shaffar, 42, of Sikeston, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, burglary second, stealing over $750 and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Hinton, 33, of Sikeston, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, burglary second, stealing over $750 and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olivia Freeman, of Sikeston, was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance - second, stealing over $750 and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to County Road 425 in Haywood City on May 11 for a reported burglary.

Deputies say they found Shaffar and Hinton had stolen numerous items from Big Red Salvage.

They recovered multiple vehicle parts and household items during the search.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men also had about 87 grams of methamphetamine.

Throughout that week, deputies followed up on information from citizens and interviews with other known associates of Shaffer and Hinton.

On May 13, detectives executed a search warrant at 126 Stockton in Sikeston in reference to their arrest, along with information from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen truck possibly being on the property.

During the search, detectives found three stolen vehicles, numerous power and hand tools and 33 grams of meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, while they were processing the scene, Freeman drove onto the property in the stolen vehicle reported by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

They said she was also in possession of numerous stolen items and had the key to the safe where the meth was found during the search.

