Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 arrested in Scott Co. after week-long burglary, drug investigation

From left: Geoffery Shaffar, Tyler Hinton and Olivia Freeman were arrested in connection with a...
From left: Geoffery Shaffar, Tyler Hinton and Olivia Freeman were arrested in connection with a week-long burglary and drug investigation in Scott County, Mo.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested in connection with a week-long burglary and drug investigation.

Geoffery Shaffar, 42, of Sikeston, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, burglary second, stealing over $750 and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Hinton, 33, of Sikeston, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, burglary second, stealing over $750 and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olivia Freeman, of Sikeston, was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance - second, stealing over $750 and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to County Road 425 in Haywood City on May 11 for a reported burglary.

Deputies say they found Shaffar and Hinton had stolen numerous items from Big Red Salvage.

They recovered multiple vehicle parts and household items during the search.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men also had about 87 grams of methamphetamine.

Throughout that week, deputies followed up on information from citizens and interviews with other known associates of Shaffer and Hinton.

On May 13, detectives executed a search warrant at 126 Stockton in Sikeston in reference to their arrest, along with information from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen truck possibly being on the property.

During the search, detectives found three stolen vehicles, numerous power and hand tools and 33 grams of meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, while they were processing the scene, Freeman drove onto the property in the stolen vehicle reported by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

They said she was also in possession of numerous stolen items and had the key to the safe where the meth was found during the search.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
A 56-year-old Clubb, Missouri woman was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a tractor.
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor
Charles Stevenson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, May 15.
Man police considered dangerous, wanted on escape warrant in custody
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday, May 16 $11.2 million in funding will support family...
Gov. Pritzker announces $11.2M in funding to support family planning services in Ill.
Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
Ric Flair returns to the ring
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Ric Flair announced he's returning to the ring for a final match.
Ric Flair to return to the ring