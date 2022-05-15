Storms moving out. Mild tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Evening Heartland. We will see a few scattered strong storms through 9PM across our Eastern Counties. After 9PM, drier air will begin to filter into the Heartland behind a cold front. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s north to lower 60s south.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant across the Heartland. Highs temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Later in the week warmer and more humid weather will move into the area. We will also see a chance for a few scattered storms later in the week. Highs will approach the upper 80s to near 90 by Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.