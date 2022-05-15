Roller Hockey tournament helps Cape Girardeau pet shelter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A roller hockey tournament in Cape Girardeau help spread love and raise funds for a local humane society.

The 4th Annual Pucks for Paws event featured players from across the Heartland to play in a tournament. This tournament event helps raise funds for the Southeast Missouri Pets organization.

Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns says this tournament is always a great way to support the local animals and help them find forever homes.

“I want to help the animals,” Kearns said. “There are a lot of great adoptable animals that are in that shelter. Unfortunately, some of them stay there for months and months at a time. Some of them get adopted out right away but I want to help as many as I can.”

He thanks everyone for all their support as well.

“It’s a great feeling,” Kearns said. “It’s nice to see people caring about something other than themselves. I haven’t had a bad year here yet. We’ve always had a good lively crowd.”

Dogs from the shelter were also on hand to play with the children, as well as, a raffle table and food truck.

This event raised roughly $7,000 last year.

