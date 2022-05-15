People attend event in Cairo to help preserve historic buildings

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A number of people came out to the Magnolia Manor in Cairo to celebrate and raise funds for four historic buildings in town.

The Cairo Historical Preservation Project put on this event to maintain and preserve Magnolia Manor, the Cairo Public Library, the Cairo Custom House and the Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church.

People we talked with say it’s important to preserve the history there in town.

“It’s a beautiful time if you’ve never been to Cairo,” Cairo Historical Preservation Project President Don Patton said. “It’s a beautiful time to come and see all these buildings that we have. Many were constructed in the middle of the 1800′s, like 1869, 1872. And so the architectural designs are beautiful.”

This is the first time in a couple years that these buildings have been available to tour due to COVID.

“A lot of these structures, the manor, the custom house, the library to a lesser extent but they haven’t even been open for the past two years,” Cairo Historical Preservation Project Secretary Jim Fredlund said. “So today we’re going to open them up to tours, all the buildings downtown, as well as the manor. So, this is a great time for people to be able to see the history that does exist here.”

The four buildings date back to more than 100 to 150 years ago.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.