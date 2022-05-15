First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Active pattern set to continue with another round of thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening…..followed by a brief shot of pleasant weather to start the work week. In the near-term, SPC has our area in a level 3/level 2 threat for severe storms for this afternoon and tonight. Storms the last couple days have produced mainly hail and heavy rain, without too much wind......but damaging wind gusts will be possible (along with hail and even an isolated tornado) with today’s system as winds aloft will be stronger with more shear. Showers will gradually taper off overnight….with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably lower.

We’ll start the work week with cooler and less humid conditions to start the week Monday and Tuesday, but by mid-week we’ll start warming up again. In addition, another round or two of showers and storms looks likely from Tuesday night into Wednesday, with another threat of severe. Behind this, it will be very warm and breezy to end the week. A long way away, but some models are giving us unusually cool and wet conditions for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.