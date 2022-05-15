Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Active pattern set to continue with another round of thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening…..followed by a brief shot of pleasant weather to start the work week.   In the near-term,  SPC has our area in a level 3/level 2 threat for severe storms for this afternoon and tonight.   Storms the last couple days have produced mainly hail and heavy rain, without too much wind......but damaging wind gusts will be possible (along with hail and even an isolated tornado) with today’s system as winds aloft will be stronger with more shear.  Showers will gradually taper off overnight….with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably lower.

We’ll start the work week with cooler and less humid conditions to start the week Monday and Tuesday,  but by mid-week we’ll start warming up again.  In addition, another round or two of showers and storms looks likely from Tuesday night into Wednesday,  with another threat of severe.  Behind this,  it will be very warm and breezy to end the week.  A long way away, but some models are giving us unusually cool and wet conditions for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said in a statement that Corporal Sanchez and Officer Kurtz were...
Officers honored for responding to December incident in Jackson
Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, staff only sell to medical users.
New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use
Wanted man in Johnson County
Johnson County Sheriff’s Department looking for man considered dangerous
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance

Latest News

Showers will gradually taper off overnight, with daybreak temps and humidity levels noticeably...
First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast 5/15
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast 5/15
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/14/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/14/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 5/14/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 5/14/22