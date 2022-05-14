UT Martin downs SEMO in baseball series opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Entering their final home series of the season, SEMO sat atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings. Coming to town was UT Martin, at the bottom of the OVC.

The Skyhawks went down in order to open the top of the first.

In the bottom half, SEMO’s Ty Stauss reached first base on a fielder’s choice. A couple of wild pitches later, Stauss was on third, and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Wilber brought Stauss home to give the Redhawks a 1-0 lead.

Not exactly the type of start that had “upset” written on it.

Then in the top of the fourth Ethan Whitley sent a bolt of lightning into UT Martin’s bats. A three-run home run to right put the Skyhawks in front 3-1.

SEMO tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Stauss and Wilber brought two more Redhawks around to score, but the Skyhawks answered right back in the sixth with four more runs. After RBI’s from Whitley and Wil LaFollette, Nate Self sent a line drive to center with two runners on base. The ball snuck under the glove of the center fielder and rolled all the way to the wall. Both runs scored.

UT Martin added three more runs in the top of the ninth while Tucker Reed shut down SEMO allowing no hits and no runs in 3.2 innings of relief.

The Skyhawks got the win 10-3 for just their fourth OVC win in the 2022 season.

